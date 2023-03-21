iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Windsor Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.5% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after acquiring an additional 195,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 18,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

