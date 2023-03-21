iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 166,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 299,625 shares.The stock last traded at $52.14 and had previously closed at $51.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

