iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

