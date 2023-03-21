iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

