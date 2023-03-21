iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF stock opened at C$65.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a one year low of C$58.09 and a one year high of C$68.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.68.

