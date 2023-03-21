iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. 2,977,643 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

