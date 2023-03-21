iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,063 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

USMV stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.78. 2,977,643 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.