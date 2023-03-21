iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

