iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.54. 722,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,047. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $110.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.