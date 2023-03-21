iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Cut by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.87. The stock had a trading volume of 250,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,534. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average of $224.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

