iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.20. 97,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,620. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

