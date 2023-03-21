iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 3,536.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,288 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

