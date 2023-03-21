iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 8,327,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,169,639. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

