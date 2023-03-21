iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter.

IVE opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.65. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

