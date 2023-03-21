iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,087 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

