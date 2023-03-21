iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,386,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 597,788 shares.The stock last traded at $92.40 and had previously closed at $91.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,709,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

