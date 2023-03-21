iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,601 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $22,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. 816,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.20. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

