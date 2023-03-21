iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.0% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. 238,040 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

