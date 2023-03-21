iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 685,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 411,961 shares.The stock last traded at $35.93 and had previously closed at $34.43.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $512.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth $1,317,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

