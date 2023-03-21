iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Lessened by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.