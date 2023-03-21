Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 2,205 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after buying an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after buying an additional 1,796,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after buying an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after buying an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after buying an additional 254,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 606,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,882. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

