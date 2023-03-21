Jacobs & Co. CA Has $10.25 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.77. 368,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

