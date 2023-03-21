Jacobs & Co. CA Has $15.09 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $489.04. 335,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

