Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.14 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,906 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

eBay Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,839. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

