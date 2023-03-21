Jacobs & Co. CA Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.15. 571,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

