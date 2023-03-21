Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 1,833 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,844,493. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.