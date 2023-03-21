Jacobs & Co. CA Purchases 415 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.31.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.58. 627,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,166. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.92 and a 200 day moving average of $214.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

