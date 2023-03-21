Jacobs & Co. CA Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. 17,256,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,369,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

