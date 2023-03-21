Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 645 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $190.88. The stock had a trading volume of 480,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,820. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.