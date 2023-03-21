Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 74,847 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,847 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Haleon were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,366. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Several research firms have commented on HLN. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 364 ($4.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

