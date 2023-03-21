Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,617 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,879,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 123,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JAAA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,843. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.