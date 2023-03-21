Jenkins Wealth Acquires Shares of 105,004 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jenkins Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

