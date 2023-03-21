Joanne Wilson Acquires 18 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 18 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.49) per share, with a total value of £153.72 ($188.78).

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 865 ($10.62). The company had a trading volume of 465,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,130. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 804.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 779.76. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 697.50 ($8.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 875.50 ($10.75).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.67) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.19) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 968.57 ($11.89).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

