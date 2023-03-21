JOE Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, JOE has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $132.18 million and $104.23 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00358680 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.86 or 0.26053040 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010175 BTC.

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

