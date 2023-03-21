John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNOV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS PNOV traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,882 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

