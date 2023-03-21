John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $2 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 271,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 58,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.99. 77,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

