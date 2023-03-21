John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Invests $1.36 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 0.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.04. 113,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.08.

