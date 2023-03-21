JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.26) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DTE stock traded up €0.40 ($0.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €21.88 ($23.53). 8,931,537 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.68) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is €20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.51.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

