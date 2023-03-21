JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target to GBX 88

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 91 ($1.12) to GBX 88 ($1.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Deliveroo Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of DROOF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.10. 766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,051. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

