JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 15.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,832,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,036. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.