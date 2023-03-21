JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 15.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $23,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,832,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,036. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

