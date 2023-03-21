JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.2% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. 91,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,275. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

