JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Position Reduced by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 3.0% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMST. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000.

BATS:JMST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.69. 502,101 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

