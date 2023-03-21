Kava Hits One Day Volume of $54.80 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Kava has a market cap of $434.50 million and approximately $54.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003441 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018736 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,324,685 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.