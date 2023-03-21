Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Down 12%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 14,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.69 price target on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Stock Down 12.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of -1.50.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.