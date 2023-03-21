KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.19 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, KOK has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $35.19 million and $589,365.29 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00200106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,174.85 or 1.00031901 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0701665 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $680,955.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

