Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Downgraded to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Konami Price Performance

Konami stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. Konami has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62.

Get Konami alerts:

About Konami

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

Receive News & Ratings for Konami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.