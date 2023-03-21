Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Downgraded to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Konami Price Performance
Konami stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. Konami has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.62.
About Konami
