L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.56

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 75114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIQUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

