L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.56

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.56 and last traded at $32.40, with a volume of 75114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on AIQUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.89.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
