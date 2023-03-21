Lam Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.