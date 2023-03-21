Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,020 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for approximately 1.6% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,243,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $199.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $212.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Five Below from $217.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

