Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 31,910 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,910 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for 5.3% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TransUnion worth $14,255,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransUnion Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

TRU opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

